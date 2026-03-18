Pacific Power has increased its preparedness for wildfires. The utility’s Wildfire Intelligence Center will monitor conditions. Pacific Power’s Brandon Capps said the group watches forecasts, wildfires and other conditions that could affect the power grid.

"Individuals who monitor live events and provide situational awareness and operational support," Capps said. "The team then analyzes information to determine if the situation requires immediate action."

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Weather forecasting is more important than ever to determine whether a storm poses risk to the grid.

"Pacific Power has installed approximately 200 weather stations through the end of 2025 and anticipates ten additional installs by the end of 2026," Capps added. "They collect and provide data to our meteorologist, so they can do their modeling and support our operational decision making."

He said they’ve strengthened the grid by adding equipment that automatically shuts off power more quickly when it senses a problem.

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