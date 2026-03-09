The three West Coast states have signed on to a lawsuit against the Trump Administration, challenging the President’s latest attempt to rollout global tariffs. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said the President is relying, this time, on an outdated trade statute from 1974.

“No President has ever used this statute to implement tariffs," Rayfield said. "In fact, this statute has never been used, at all, ever.”

President Trump announced a new 10% global tariff within hours of the Supreme Court’s ruling, last month, striking down his previous tariffs. He later said those would increase to 15% for nearly all goods.

“For us, it’s a matter of stopping these tariffs as quickly as possible from being implemented,” Rayfield said.

He added instead of trying to find an end-around the law, the President should be focused on refunding Americans for the money spent on the previous illegal tariffs.

