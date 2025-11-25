Newhouse Rolls Out Bipartisan SAWMILL Act

On Monday, Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse introduced the Supporting American Wood and Mill Infrastructure with Loans for Longevity Act, better known as the SAWMILL Act. Newhouse said the bi-partisan legislation, introduced with Alabama Democrat Terri Sewell, aims to permanently reauthorize the Timber Production Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program .

TPEP offers low-interest, long-term loans for timber and wood processing companies to invest in their facilities and equipment, with a particular emphasis on supporting timber mills processing hazardous fuels. Supporters of TPEP say this simultaneously boosts rural economies and reduces wildfire risk on public lands.

This Will Help Timber Operations To Grow

"Washington State’s timber industry supplies our region with good paying jobs, helps reduce the risk of wildfires, and is a tool in responsibly managing our forests," Newhouse said. "The SAWMILL Act gives timber mills the ability to grow their operations and support rural communities who stand to benefit even more from a strong, local timber industry. As we work in Congress on a wide range of policies to protect our forests, this legislation is a positive step we can take to make sure the federal government is making it easier for the industry to be successful here at home."

"Alabama’s rural landowners and forestry sector too often can’t access sawmills and other wood processing infrastructure which increase property values and advance the mission of forestry conservation," Sewell said. "I am proud to join Rep. Newhouse in introducing the SAWMILL Act, which will bring critical infrastructure to rural communities, expand access to new markets for rural landowners, and encourage conservation of the environment."

On the Senate side, Oregon's Jeff Merkley and Montana's Tim Sheehy have introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Industry Throws Support Behind The SAWMILL Act

"Our nation’s sawmills and wood processing facilities directly employ nearly half a million Americans, with individual mills serving as economic drivers in their communities," said Jackson Morrill, President and CEO, American Wood Council. "When a mill closes, the whole community suffers, and some unfortunately never recover. We applaud Representatives Newhouse and Sewell for introducing the SAWMILL Act to help protect U.S. wood product manufacturing and rural jobs."

"For generations, sawmills have been economic engines of rural America. Now, the SAWMILL Act would support sawmills that are stepping up to restore our forests," added Rebecca Turner, Chief Policy and Partnerships Officer, American Forests. "Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of Reps. Newhouse and Sewell, the SAWMILL Act is a win-win-win — saving tax-payer dollars, promoting healthy forests, and helping rural communities thrive."

, "The Lumber Manufactory (TLM) applauds Congressman Newhouse and Congresswoman Sewell for introducing The SAWMILL Act in the House of Representatives, which will permanently reauthorize the Timber Production Expansion Loan Guarantee Program (TPEP). TPEP is a vital tool to promote the revitalization of our country’s sawmill and wood processing infrastructure, while also supporting healthy forest management, wildland fire mitigation, and stimulating economic opportunity across rural America," said Michael Grasso, CEO, TLM. "In addition, the SAWMILL Act directly addresses the objectives outlined in the Executive Order for Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production."

