Is Boeing Moving Out of Washington?

Boeing, the American aerospace company, is going to invest a whopping $1 billion into the production of 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The company has said that it plans to increase production at its plant in North Charleston by hiring 500 new employees to work on the expansion of this wide-body, twin-engine jet airliner.

Final Assembly

The investment will go toward building a new final assembly plant near Charleston International Airport, where Boeing already assembles 787s. The new facility is set to start operating by early 2027, making another major step in Boeing's continued expansion in the state. It also plans to expand the nearby interior center, which is key to outfitting the Dreamliners.

Grueling Time for Boeing

That has come after quite some grueling time for Boeing, particularly since it reeled from the recent 53-day strike by Machinists in Seattle. Undeterred by all ailments that have been affecting its fortunes and operations, Boeing moves ahead to realize the vision of shifting its 787 production to South Carolina, a process that first began in 2021.

The longer-term plan is to raise production to 10 Dreamliners a month by 2026, but output has been constrained in recent times by shortages of critical parts, including seats and heat exchangers.

