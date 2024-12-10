Newhouse Hopeful Current Farm Bill Proposal Will Be Passed In ’25

Baring a complete change in the mentality in D.C., the passage of a new Farm Bill before the 118th Congress comes to an end looks very unlikely. Dan Newhouse, Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, said he is incredibly disappointed that despite having good legislation to vote on, lawmakers couldn’t get a new Farm Bill across the finish line this year.

“The agricultural industry is working off of a bill that was passed in 2018, and as you know, many things have changed over the last six years. And we have to get this done as soon as possible. We will in the next week or so pass an extension of the Farm Bill from when it expired, so that will go until next September.”

Newhouse added he is hopeful that Congress will not wait until September 2025 to address the Farm Bill issue, and will pass it, ideally in January. He added he’s hopeful lawmakers will put forward a Farm Bill similar to what was hashed out this year, calling the current Farm Bill proposal great for the Ag community.

“Things like promotion of our agricultural products, that will help with our exports to foreign counties, or some of the research, and the many valuable things that we accomplished through places like WSU and University of Idaho and other places,” Newhouse said.

