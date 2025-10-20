Lee Working to Move Forest Service from USDA to Interior

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Mike Lee is resurrecting an old idea to shake up the Forest Service: Get the agency out of the Department of Agriculture.

The Utah Republican is reportedly working on legislation to move the Forest Service to the Interior Department, where its mission historically sat until President Theodore Roosevelt oversaw a switch to the USDA in 1905. Lee’s office didn’t return messages seeking comment on the draft, which POLITICO’s E&E News obtained from an outside organization.

The draft includes other Lee priorities, such as making the forest chief’s position a political appointment subject to Senate confirmation for the first time. The draft legislation, called the "Forest Service Reorganization Act of 2025," would also create the separate wildland fire agency Lee’s promoted for the Interior Department, and it would waive overtime pay caps for wildland firefighters.

In an executive order released in June, President Trump stopped short of calling for a separate wildland fire agency, seemingly leaving the matter to Congress.

