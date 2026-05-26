Your Summer vacation checklist may look like something like this:

Kids out of school for summer vacation.

Destination agreed upon by the family, such as a c amp site at our local national forest.

Toby Bloom of the U.S. Forest Service, takes a look at what everyone should know before hitting the road.

“When we say know before you go, what we're saying is please make sure that you take steps to prepare yourself for outdoor recreation,” Bloom said. “We are very welcoming and we provide lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation, but you also need to be prepared and bring your own stuff to make sure that you have the best day possible.”

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So for instance, for a day trip to a national park, forest, or grassland.

“Bringing your own water, making sure that you have sunscreen and a hat and that you are physically capable and what your limits are so that if you are going on a particularly strenuous hike or any other activity that you know that you're able to do that,” she said.

Another important thing to bring on a trip to your nation's forest and public lands information. That is where an on-line visit before heading out to the Forest Service’s Website comes in handy. Bloom said the site contains tips on various items to know from activities to safety, weather and wildfire.

Bloom says on a more specific level, that particular forest or park you are going to.

“On a lot of our units websites. there will be a section called ‘Know Before You Go’ so that if there are specific activities on those units that you are prepared to have a great time and make sure that you have all of the equipment and first aid stuff or water or whatever to make sure that that's possible.”

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Among other important information for you on Forest Service Unit or Ranger District websites on the day you are going.

“If there's a fire emergency or a road closure,” Bloom said. “Maybe fire restrictions on any particular unit based on the weather. If it's been dry for a while, you need to make sure that you're aware of those fire restrictions. You need to make sure that you don't park on dry grass and also to be careful when you build a campfire and to make sure that it is dead out and drowned with water before you leave that campfire site.”

Click Here for the Forest Service’s Know Before You Go website.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com