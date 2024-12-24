Klamath Basin Tribes Awarded Funds To Battle Drought

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Reclamation announced $4.6 million for several tribes in the Klamath Basin to combat drought. The funds will be split among the Hoopa Valley Tribe, Karuk Tribe, The Klamath Tribes, Modoc Nation, Pulikla Tribe of Yurok People, and Yurok Tribe. The funds will support 14 projects aimed at not only combating drought but building resilience in tribal communities across the region as well.

“The Klamath Basin Drought and Resiliency and Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Program allows Reclamation to work with Klamath Basin tribes to determine the most effective way to allocate these essential funds,” said California-Great Basin Regional Director Karl Stock. “It also reflects Reclamation’s ongoing efforts to implement multi-faceted, durable, and collaborative strategies that balance both human and environmental needs.”

Of the 14 projects recommended for funding, BLM said eight will help tribes conduct environmental and ecosystem analysis and data collection to prepare for drought, restore ecosystems, and build resilience. The remaining projects will focus on general drought preparation, funding for staff and personnel, outreach, and infrastructure improvements.

Since 2021, $16.1 million in supplementary drought-resilience funding has been provided to Klamath Basin tribes under the Klamath Basin Drought and Resiliency and Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Program.

