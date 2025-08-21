House Ag Chairman Attends Central Washington Listening Session

Dozens of farmers, state leaders and others were at Washington State University’s Prosser Research Station Wednesday for a listening session, featuring GT Thompson.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

The House Ag Chairman joined Representative Dan Newhouse and Washington State Department of Ag Director Derek Sandison to discuss the skinny Farm Bill as well as other concerns producers have. Much of the attention of Wednesday’s event was focused on the state of the Ag economy, commodity prices, tariffs, trade, and any other challenges farmers are facing.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

Newhouse and Thompson also discussed how H.R. 1, also known as the Big Beautiful Bill, benefited farmers nationwide.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com