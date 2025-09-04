According to the CDC’s annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey, fewer American teens are drinking alcohol.

Over the past three years, underage drinking has steadily declined by almost 15%. Of those 12–20-year-olds surveyed in 2021, 15.6% said they consumed alcohol within the past month, whereas in 2024, that number dropped to 13.3%. In addition, less than 8% of underage youth reported binge drinking in the past month, down one percentage point since 2021.

Changes in the way the federal government conducts the survey prevents direct comparison to older survey results, but this consistent decline should alleviate fears of a post-Covid bounce back.

“We’re encouraged to see record declines in underage drinking,” said Danelle Romain, executive director of the Oregon Beer and Wine Distributors Association. “Just 15 years ago, rates were twice as high as they are today. This is real progress and we remain committed to ensuring our products are enjoyed responsibly and in moderation by adults.”

Fewer Adults Are Drinking Alcohol As Well

This news comes as U.S. adults are also reporting drinking less. The Gallup poll showed a 90-year record low of just 54% of legal drinking age adults reported drinking alcohol, down from 62% in 2023.

This news comes as the Northwest has seen brewery and winery closures as people are drinking less. Oregon, for example, lost at least 70 breweries, taprooms or brewpubs and 60 wineries in the past couple years.

