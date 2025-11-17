Farm Families Coping with Dementia Workshop in Early 2026

If you’re concerned about someone in the farming community showing signs of dementia, you may be eligible for a free online series called Farm Families Coping with Dementia. FFCD is a series created to support caregivers of individuals living or working on or near farms who are showing signs of memory loss or confusion.

Over a series of four weekly one-hour sessions, attendees will learn about the basics of dementia, farm safety and dementia, improving safety with dementia, and caregiving and communication. It takes place from January 26–February 16, 2026, and it’s an online Zoom presentation.

For those interested in the on-line series, call (319) 384-3817 to complete a brief eligibility survey. The presentation is a collaboration between the Iowa College of Public Health, the University of Illinois Chicago, the University of Illinois Extension Service, and the Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health. Get up to $50 for surveys and feedback, if you’re eligible.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com