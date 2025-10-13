The City of Richland is hosting a community meeting regarding one of their newest projects known as "The Downtown Loop".

The project is intended to increase traffic flow while also improving safety for pedestrians in the downtown area. In advance of the meeting, Richland City Manager Jon Amundson said

The Downtown Loop is a major investment into our City’s future and will transform how residents and visitors experience our downtown

Staff from the city will let the public know about project details like construction timelines and when they anticipate the Downtown Loop's completion.

When Is The Meeting Happening?

It is Thursday, November 13th, at the Richland Public Library at 955 Northgate Dr. it will begin at 6pm and be held in the Doris Roberts Gallery room. The public is encouraged to attend as impacts to traffic patterns and the impact on the economy are expected to be discussed, along with a number of topics related to the project.

For those that can't make it in person, the City will host a virtual community meeting early next year to ensure all those interested can participate and learn about the project. It does not appear that a live stream on the November meeting will be an option at this time.

For more information about the Downtown Loop, click here. If you'd like more information on the upcoming community meeting, you can reach out to the City of Richland.