Cantwell Named Washington State University President

Washington State University has announced their next president. Former Utah State University President Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell has been appointed WSU's 12th president in school history, and the first woman to hold the role. Cantwell will start in Pullman on April 1st.

Cantwell succeeds Kirk Schulz, who has served as WSU’s president since 2016 and will remain on as a senior advisor to support the transition through June.

“I am deeply honored by the trust the Board of Regents has placed in me to lead this incredible institution,” Cantwell said. “To be selected to lead this esteemed institution as its 12th president is a profound privilege. I’ve long admired Washington State University, and a couple of years ago my family’s connection to the university deepened when my daughter became a Coug, enrolling in one of WSU’s graduate programs. This opportunity to serve WSU as president is truly a dream come true!”

“I am confident that Dr. Cantwell is the right leader to guide WSU at this critical time. She possesses the vision and strategic acumen to align talent and resources to achieve WSU’s goal of being a model land-grant university in the modern era,” Schulz said.

The Board of Regents unanimously selected Cantwell, following a national search where over 260 candidates were identified.

“We are energized by Dr. Cantwell’s ambitious vision for the future of WSU. She is a passionate advocate for student success and a champion of our land-grant mission,” said Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, WSU board chair. “Her experience in leading university systems and national research labs, combined with her tenacity and leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the modern higher education landscape. Dr. Cantwell understands the challenges and opportunities facing WSU and is positioned to guide our university to new heights.”

Cantwell joins WAZZU from Utah State University, where she currently serves as president of the university system composed of 30 campuses and centers across the state as well as on-line. WSU officials noted Cantwell has demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing the university’s academic mission. During her tenure, sponsored research expenditures reached a record-breaking $495 million, student scholarships were increased by 10%, and significant campus improvements were undertaken, including the construction of the Veterinary Medical Education Building and the Monument Valley Education Building, in partnership with the Navajo Nation, all while demonstrating a strategic approach to fiscal sustainability and data-driven decision making.

Cantwell has also successfully navigated the challenges of intercollegiate athletics and played a key role in the revitalization of the Pac-12 conference.

Prior to her time at Utah State, Cantwell oversaw an $825 million annual research portfolio at the University of Arizona, including the University of Arizona Tech Park and a research enterprise spanning 20 colleges, 12 centers and institutes, and affiliated organizations across Arizona conducting classified and contractual work. She also served at Arizona State University where she was responsible for research and business development, growing the research enterprise from $435 million to $680 million in three years.

“Dr. Cantwell’s combination of academic, research and innovation sector leadership make her uniquely qualified to guide WSU’s next chapter,” said Jenette Ramos, a Board of Regents member and chair of the presidential search committee. “The challenges facing higher education today require more than just academic experience. She brings experience in collaborative problem solving with innovative solutions and a deep understanding of complex systems. Dr. Cantwell’s leadership experience at national labs and NASA has provided her with invaluable insights to address large-scale challenges, all of which will benefit WSU.”

“Dr. Cantwell meets the key criteria we sought in our next leader,” said Eric Shelden, past chair of the WSU Faculty Senate and member of the committee. “It was clear that she prioritizes collaboration and open communication. She listens closely to the voices of those around her.”

Cantwell holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, a doctorate in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree in human behavior from the University of Chicago.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com