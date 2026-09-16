Washington bans 23 specific items from regular household trash, mostly for environmental reasons — keeping hazardous materials out of landfills where they can leach into soil and groundwater. Batteries, electronics, paint, motor oil, and certain chemicals fall under this umbrella, along with less obvious items many people toss without a second thought. Recycling programs exist for a reason, and knowing what actually belongs where matters more than most of us realize until we're staring at a can we're not sure how to get rid of.

Garbage Day Looks Nothing As It Used to

My neighborhood in Wenatchee has garbage and recycling picked up curbside every Friday, and it's a far cry from what I remember growing up. Back then, trucks rolled through with two workers — one driving, one riding the back, hopping off at every stop to grab cans and dump them by hand. I always assumed they traded off, one resting while the other did the heavy lifting.

Now it's usually one person guiding the truck's mechanical arm to lift and empty plastic bins automatically. Routes stay on a tight schedule, and a supervisor tracks the truck's GPS the entire shift.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

What This Means for Wenatchee Valley Households

Times have changed on both ends — how waste gets collected, and what's actually allowed inside that bin in the first place. If you're in the Wenatchee Valley and unsure whether something belongs in the trash, the local transfer station or county solid waste department can confirm specifics before a hazardous item ends up somewhere it shouldn't. A quick call beats a fine, and it beats contaminating the ground beneath a landfill that's going to be there long after any of us.

Check out this list of banned items so you're informed before you throw.

23 Things Banned From Washington Trash Cans Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

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