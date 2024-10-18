Meet Hedgehog...Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

For the last six months we've told you about all of the wonderful dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. This week, our featured Pet of The Week asked to speak for herself. Hedgehog...the floor is yours my friend!

It's very nice to meet you and I hope you can help my on my journey to my forever home.

In the warm, bustling shelter, I rest on my bed, my body a little weary but my spirit unbroken. My name is Hedgehog, a nickname I earned after a misadventure with a porcupine. I was curious and perhaps a bit too hungry, and the quills ended up causing me more trouble than I could have imagined. They were removed, but not before they left their mark on my journey.

I don’t know how long I endured that pain, but I remember the feeling of helplessness, unable to eat with those sharp quills stuck in my mouth. Thankfully, four compassionate souls worked tirelessly to pull them out, their gentle hands putting me back together and bringing me back to life.

Now, I wait in this lively shelter, my heart longing for a home. Some say I’m reactive—barking and growling when other dogs pass by. It’s true; the world can be overwhelming, and I often feel the need to protect my space. But the truth is, I want to be close to someone, to feel safe, to love and be loved.

When I’m out for my walks, it’s like a little adventure for me. With each step, I feel the soft earth beneath my paws, and I can’t help but glance back at my human, my bright eyes sparkling with excitement. “Where are we going next?” I seem to ask. The world is full of possibilities, and I want to explore them all with you.

Toys don’t hold my interest like a warm presence does. I crave the connection that comes from being near a human, the gentle touch, the soothing voice. I’m food motivated and eager to please, always ready to show you what I can do. Sit, stay, come—these commands are like a dance we share, a way for me to show my devotion and eagerness to learn.

The shelter staff often marvel at my expression—how my face radiates happiness. Even in this place, where so many dogs are waiting for their chance, I hold onto hope. I imagine the warmth of a home, the soft whisper of a gentle voice, and the feel of a hand resting on my back as I curl up beside you.

Car rides are my favorite. The wind whips through my fur, and I feel free, alive, and full of joy. The world blurs by outside the window, but in those moments, I feel the connection between us, the unspoken bond that tells me I belong.

Though I’ve been here since July 11th, 2024, I refuse to lose hope. I know that somewhere out there, a special human is looking for me—someone who sees beyond my reactive exterior, who understands my need for love and companionship.

So, if you’re reading this, know that I’m waiting for you. My name is Hedgehog, and I’m not just a dog in a shelter. I’m a loyal friend, a bright spirit ready to fill your life with love and joy. Together, we could make memories, explore the world, and find the happiness we both deserve. Will you be the one to take me home?

The wonderful people taking care of me here asked me to remind you that the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM. No appointment is needed to meet me, but if you already have dogs at home, you'll need to bring them to make sure we get along. You'll need a valid ID and $50 and we can be on our way home together. I'm neutered, my vaccines are up to date, and I'm microchipped to make sure you can always find me.