The University of Washington's Quad is about to change again for spring. Just a few weeks ago, I walked the campus with my high school son. As we entered The Quad on campus, the cherry trees were bare under gray skies, their branches still waiting for the season to start. Soon, those branches will burst into soft pink, turning the center of campus into a canopy that draws thousands of visitors.

These trees have a long history. Many of the Quad’s Yoshino trees were first planted in 1939 at the Washington Park Arboretum and moved to the Quad in 1964 when a highway was built. In 2014, more trees were added as a gift. When the blossoms are at their best, expect crowds, especially on weekends, as people come to take photos among the falling petals.

Help protect the fragile cherry trees

It’s important to treat the trees with care. They are fragile, and climbing, shaking branches, or picking petals can damage them and increase their risk of getting sick. Gently enjoying the blossoms helps keep them beautiful for everyone.

How to get the Quad

Taking the Seattle Link light rail to the University of Washington stop (by the UW Hospital and Husky Stadium), or the U District stop (near 45th St NE), makes visiting easier and avoids parking problems. As spring arrives, the Quad’s cherry blossoms remind us that beauty is brief, but always worth waiting for.

