Two of the Snowiest Places in the US – Here in Washington

What is the snowiest place in the U.S.?

The snowiest place in the United States is a tie between Mount Rainier (Tahoma) and Mount Baker (Kulshan) in Washington State.

Mt. Rainier CREDIT: Greg Frislie (via Facebook) Mt. Rainier CREDIT: Greg Frislie (via Facebook) loading...

These two volcanic mountains receive an average of 645 inches every year. The record snowfall for Rainier (1,122 inches) and Baker (1,140 inches) - the highest totals in the world.

Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker receive a huge amount of snow because of two important factors:

* Their high elevation

* Their proximity to precipitation from the Pacific Ocean.

Mt. Baker CREDIT: Malia Joy Cline (via facebook) Mt. Baker CREDIT: Malia Joy Cline (via Facebook) loading...

Compare these Snowy Washington Locations with the four snowiest cities (on average) in America:

1. Syracuse, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 127.8 inches - You would need the snowfall of FIVE Syracuse winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

Syracuse gets hit with large amounts of snow - because of its location near the Great Lakes, and the lake-effect snowstorms.

2. Erie, Pennsylvania

Average seasonal snowfall: 104.3 inches - You would need the snowfall of SIX Erie, PA winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

3. Rochester, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 102 inches - You would need the snowfall of SIX Rochester winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

Odd fact: The current median home sale price is $175,000.

4. Buffalo, New York

Average seasonal snowfall: 95.4 inches - You would need the snowfall of nearly SEVEN Buffalo winters to equal one year of snowfall at either Mt. Rainier or Mt. Baker.

The Christmas week snowstorm of 2022 dropped six feet of snow.

INFO: REDFIN

The Best Movies Released in the '90s To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.



Keep reading to discover which film featured one of the most disturbing scenes in cinema and which big movie star made the list multiple times.



From: 100 best 90s movies Gallery Credit: Jason Kessler