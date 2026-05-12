If your phone is anything like mine, it probably buzzes all day with "Scam Likely" calls and unwanted car warranty offers. We’ve all hoped for a fix to the robocall problem, but the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) latest proposal is starting a bigger debate than just keeping dinner peaceful.

On April 30, the FCC voted to move ahead with a new "Know Your Customer" (KYC) plan. The idea is to stop scammers from using anonymous "burner" phones to send out unwanted calls. But this solution could come at the cost of your privacy.

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The Proposal: Identity First

If these rules pass, you might not be able to just walk into a store and buy a prepaid phone with cash anymore. To get a new number, you would have to give:

A government-issued ID

Their full legal name

An existing, verified phone number

The FCC wants to create a digital record for every device, hoping this will make it easier to catch scammers. If someone uses a number for illegal robocalls, investigators could trace it back to a real person.

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The Privacy Pushback

A quieter phone sounds nice, but privacy advocates are raising concerns. They say these rules would take away one of the last ways regular people can communicate without giving up their identity.

Critics are concerned about this new focus on identity checks. For people like domestic violence survivors, whistleblowers, or anyone worried about data leaks, having an anonymous phone is about safety, not scams. For them, needing a government ID just to use a phone feels like too much surveillance.

Finding a Balance

Here in the Wenatchee Valley, we care about both our close community and our independence. The FCC’s plan forces us to choose between wanting fewer scams and protecting our privacy.

As these rules go through the approval process, the debate is shifting from just stopping annoying calls to deciding who controls our digital identities. Stay tuned—how we connect is about to change.

Ranking The States By Spam Call Volume in the USA Radaris recently compiled and compared data sourced from the Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ) to find out which state gets the most spam calls. Let's countdown from 50 to the US State Bombarded with the Most Spam Calls by Volume. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow