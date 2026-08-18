Well-meaning advice, Wrong decade. Gen X and Boomer parents want the best for their kids. That's not in question. What's in question is whether the advice they're handing down still applies to a world that's shifted dramatically since they were young.

The Census Bureau backs this up with hard numbers. Fifty years ago, nearly half of 25- to 34-year-olds had hit the traditional markers of adulthood — moving out, marrying, having kids. Today, less than a quarter have. It's not that this generation lacks ambition. The math around them changed.

The Advice That Aged the Worst

"Settle down early" made sense when the average boomer became a parent at 25. It makes less sense now, with housing costs and student debt pushing that milestone back by years, sometimes a full decade. "Be loyal to a company to climb the ladder" assumes a workplace loyalty that mostly disappeared with pensions and job security. "Save every penny" sounds responsible until you're saving toward a down payment that keeps outpacing your paycheck.

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"Don't wait to have children" ignores a generation openly questioning whether they want kids at all — a recent Pew survey found nearly a third of childless 18- to 34-year-olds genuinely unsure. And "keep your head down, don't complain" runs headfirst into a workplace culture where speaking up is often how things actually change now.

Hard Work Alone Doesn't Cut It Anymore

"Just work hard, and you'll succeed financially" might be the hardest pill for older generations to swallow. It was mostly true in their economy. It's not as reliably true now, when wages haven't kept pace with housing or healthcare costs. Add in "stay in a relationship no matter what" and "never voice your opinion," and you've got a full playbook built for a world that's largely gone.

For families across the Wenatchee Valley navigating these conversations at the dinner table, the gap isn't about respect. It's about two very different economies raising two very different sets of expectations.

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