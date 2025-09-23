As a resident of Washington, I feel fortunate—or even spoiled—to have access to such breathtaking places to visit. The sights and sounds can be overwhelming when walking along a windy Pacific beach. The Olympic and Cascade Mountains are majestic and world-class. Our volcanoes, the sleeping giants in our forested backyard, are stunning both from a distance and up close. Recently, we highlighted ten must-see places in Washington to experience during our lifetime. However, it's not just the locations that are special; in Washington, it's also the journey to these special places.

There are arguably several Washington highways that could have earned the prestigious title of most beautiful highway in our state.

The scenic highway that has my vote is the North Cascades Highway, also known as Route 20 to the locals. This route is only open for vehicle traffic part of the year because it winds through the rugged and beautiful North Cascade Mountains.

Each year, when it closes in late November, I feel a pang of regret for not having taken this incredibly scenic drive. Once it closes, the highway can be covered in as much as 40 feet of snow near Liberty Bell Mountain. Fortunately, the North Cascades Highway typically reopens annually for traffic in late May.

The popular lifestyle publication 'Thrillist' shared its choices for the 'Most Beautiful Highway in Every State.' In Washington, if you have family or friends who attended Western Washington University, you might have traveled this scenic road.

What is the Most Beautiful Highway in Washington?

Puget Sound and everything north of Whidbey Island and Anacortes is commonly referred to as the Salish Sea. There is a stretch of highway that runs along the water, just south of Bellingham.

The road is known as State Route 11 or simply, Chuckanut Drive.

If you enjoy watching beautiful sunsets, be sure to visit Chuckanut Drive in the late afternoon and check your weather app for sunset times.

If you love hiking, mountain biking, or trail running, bring your family and friends to enjoy these activities together. You can finish your day with a picnic at Larrabee State Park. Known for its scenic byways, the foliage becomes vibrant with color in October.

Here's what 'Thrillist' had to say about Chuckanut Drive, the most beautiful highway in Washington:

State Route 11, north of Seattle is an uncommonly tight and twisty trail. It’s been around since 1895, though the natural beauty of the densely packed forest and steep cliffs has obviously been around a bit longer than that. Those inclined toward hiking should head into Larrabee State Park. You can fuel your trip with the biscuits and gravy from the Rhody Cafe, or, if you’re feeling a little more ambitious, you can pull over at the Taylor Shellfish Farms retail store, pick out some fresh crab, and grill it up right there in the picnic area.

