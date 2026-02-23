In 2025, UPS cut 48,000 jobs. Now in 2026, they're projecting another 30,000 people are going to be laid off. With all of these workers now being laid off, UPS has decided to close down some of their shipping facilities.

2248375545 loading...

According to msn.com.

‘United Parcel Service (UPS) is planning to close dozens of packaging facilities this year, the shipping giant revealed in a court filing this week.

The plans include shuttering facilities in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and several other states. It includes locations that have union employees, according to a docket made public as part of a lawsuit between UPS and the Teamsters Union.’

UPS packaging facilities are locations where the public can actually come in and ship packages via UPS and also get packing materials and supplies. Think of it as a local interface between United Parcel Service and the shipping customer.

2248375545 loading...

2 close in the N.W.

So, United Parcel Service is going to close 22 packaging facilities located in 18 states across the United States, including the Pacific Northwest. One facility in Pendleton, OR. is going to be closed along with the Jameson Park facility in Spokane.

Both Chelan and Douglas County have their own UPS stores. Happily, neither one of those is going to be eliminated.

2248375545 loading...

One of the things that happens when these major companies' trim staff and cut locations is that their stock shares actually increase in price. It's like investors are rewarding corporations for firing people. So far in 2026, UPS share prices are up 15%.

One organization that's very unhappy with United Parcel Services decision is the Teamsters Union. Right now, they are in the process of asking “the court for an injunction pending the two sides” initiation of the grievance process outlined in their contract”.

