What’s happening to speeders in N.Y. will come to WA.

I like to drive fast, and because I like to drive fast, many years ago I lost my license. The state of Washington was not pleased with my driving record and took my license away for three months and then I had to take a class to teach me to not speed.

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I did get my license back, but I never learned to not speed. So, my solution was to use cruise control. I realized that if my foot was not on the gas pedal, I would not speed. That process has worked for me ever since. (No more speeding tickets.)

These days I would have been classified as a “super speeder" and several state governments are taking action to limit a super speeder's ability to drive too fast.

According to msn.com,

‘Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s legislation will allow the pilot program to target so-called “super speeders” in New York City, with the potential to expand into other parts of the state, WABC reported. Drivers with 16 or more speeding violations in a one-year period qualify for this designation and must install an “intelligent speed assistant device” in their vehicle through the program.’

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In 2024, 29% of all traffic fatalities in the United States were caused by speeding related traffic accidents.

In 2025, 32% of all traffic fatalities in Washington state were caused by speeding related traffic accidents, that's about 2005 Fatalities.

New York is not the only state looking into installing Speed regulating devices into the vehicles of “super speeders”. Illinois has also passed a law requiring speed limiters for chronic speeders.

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Not too long ago, Washington state also passed a law requiring speed limiters for chronic speeders. Last year, (2025) (The law will go into effect in 2029.) The state of Virginia started looking into the possibilities of speed limiters for “super speeders”.

You can go online right now and Amazon will show you page after page of different possibilities for speeding limiters and systems for defeating them for your car.

This is not an idea that will go away.

You can say all you want about the nanny state or Big Brother looking over your shoulder. But if you can't stop speeding. What other recourse is there?

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If you're a new car owner, it's not like you don't know that you're speeding. My car has a warning on the dashboard to let me know if I'm driving over the speed limit.

I find it annoying. But I try to behave myself.

Please, even if you think it's stupid, try to stay under the speed limit.

