Wenatchee Valley’s First Pickleball Tournament Comes to E. Wen.

The game of pickleball has surged in the Northwest as well as pretty much everywhere else in the In the United States.

And some public tennis courts in the Wenatchee Valley have been converted to pickleball courts. Now it seems that pickleball has come of age in the Wenatchee Valley with its own tournament.

If you log on to. Wenatchee WA Pickleball Courts & Community You will find any number of resources that can connect you with all kinds of pickleball activities.

Now we have a tournament.

If you are a pickleball aficionado, then now is the time for you to register for the first ever Wenatchee Valley Pickle Ball Classic Tournament.

by permission wvpc by permission wvpc

You can click here for the link to register.

If you want to play, registration is $50 per player Plus $20.00 for each additional division.

The Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Classic tournament will take place in East Wenatchee at Eastmont Community Park, on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th.

According to an e-mail.

Divisions will include.

• Men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles at 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0+

• Men’s and women’s singles at 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0+

The sport even has its own movie.

Yes, it's a comedy, but it's still a legit movie, and the writers of the movie actually expressed their love of pickleball. (In a strange way.) Yes, I watched it.

The Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Tournament Classic is open to the public, and everyone is invited October 10th and 11th.



Then vs. Now: 50 Google Photos that show Wenatchee History Gallery Credit: Connor





YUM: These Are the Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shops in Wenatchee, According to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Wenatchee using data from Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker



