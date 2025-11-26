If you own a modern TV, that is to say less than six or seven years old, your TV has an HDMI interface, maybe more than one. And if you're not using that HDMI interface to get the signal from your Cable box, Streaming interface, Personal computer, Or Blu-ray player, then the picture on your TV is not as good as it could be.

Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School loading...

Why HDMI?

The HDMI interface on your TV can handle higher resolution, up to 4K, even 8K depending on the cable. Sometimes your HDMI interface on your TV, if there's multiple interfaces, are not equal.

According to msn.com,

‘Some of the included ports can be rated for HDMI 2.0, whereas others support the HDMI 2.1 specification. One HDMI port is also almost always noted to support either ARC or eARC tech for connecting to your sound output devices. So, it becomes pretty important that you select the right HDMI mode to get the best picture quality.’

Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School loading...

A port rated for HDMI 2.0 will support a 4K signal. (Good resolution.) An HDMI 2.1 port will support 8K resolution, which is the best commercially available resolution right now. Don't worry, somebody somewhere is going to come up with something with an even higher resolution that will, yes, cost you more money.

Sometimes you'll see an HDMI port rated at 2.0 120 Hz or an HDMI port rated at 2.0 165 Hz. If you're a gamer, you want the port that goes to 165 Hertz. All gamers want a higher refresh rate. That's what that number means.

Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School loading...

Get the correct cable.

Yes, unfortunately there are multiple types and qualities of HDMI cables. You need to remember to check that the HDMI cables specs are the same as the specs on the HDMI Input and output you're plugging into.

The highest speed rated HDMI cable or 2.1. Will give you the best results on anything you are using. Keep in mind that the faster HDMI cables are backwards compatible with any HDMI class. The HDMI 2.1 cable will satisfy the requirements of your most discriminating gamer, and if you're putting together a fancy theater room With Dolby Vision and HDR 10. You definitely want that HDMI 2.1 cable.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Look for the best value.

Not all HDMI cables have the same manufacturing standards. The price range of HDMI cables is ridiculous. You can spend as low as $7.00 or as much as $10,000 on an HDMI cable. When buying cables, always choose a manufacturer that you know and trust. If you don't know and trust any manufacturer, you might want to check out what your best friend or neighbor has. If their audio-visual system looks awesome, find out what cable they're using.

Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School Youtube / The Tech Academy - Online Coding Bootcamps and Trade School loading...

The final step in your process is to make sure that your TV set is optimized for the type of HDMI plug you're using. For better or worse, your new TV probably has multiple settings for picture quality, and you need to select the picture quality that matches both the source that you're inputting to your TV as well as the cable standards.

I have my own personal favorites when I'm buying cables, and I must admit they're a little expensive, but they really pay off.

Do a Google. Search for the best HDMI 2.1 cable and check the results.

3 HDMI Tips And Tricks To Improve Your TV's Image Quality



YOU HAD ME AT MERLOT: 11 of the Best Merlot Wines in WA State Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



