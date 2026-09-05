New distressing side effect for men using GLP-1 Drugs

The use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss is spreading wide across the country. All types of people are using GLP-1 drugs to get their weight under control. Both of my sisters are using GLP-1's and I have to admit that I am one of them also,

All GLP-1 medications have side effects. Some of them are worse than others. For a while I was on a GLP-1 med that caused severe diarrhea. (No fun at all.) I was lucky enough to find a different med that did not cause that and still seems to work well.

New distressing side effect.

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But research shows that there may be a new distressing side effect, especially for men, and it has to do with hair loss.

According to MSN.com,

‘Drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound have exploded into the mainstream market—but so have anecdotal reports of hair thinning among patients, says a systematic review published in Science Progress.

The review found that male patients were seven percent more likely to experience hair loss if they had higher amounts of the gene that GLP-1 medications create.”

Some users of Ozempic have complained of hair loss during use, but thought was that the hair would come back eventually. What this study indicates is with men some of that hair loss may be permanent.

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Admittedly, somebody my age is expecting hair loss anyway. But now I can blame it on my GLP-1 medication, so now I don't feel so bad. " It's not me that's losing my hair, it's the drug I'm taking that's doing it."

Can you stop the hair loss?

Doctors say that it is possible to stop or at least minimize the hair loss by using other drugs like minoxidil or finasteride. They also like to remind their patients that they should be taking vitamins and eating lots of nutrient rich foods like yogurt, Cottage cheese, fish, eggs, or nuts.

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OK, I like most of those things. I guess I need to take a trip to the grocery store.



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