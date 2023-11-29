9 Things You Shouldn’t Buy From Walmart in Washington

Walmart is one of the better stores to go to because it is the true personification of the superstore. You can pretty much find anything you might need at Walmart, which makes it a one stop shop. saying all that, they do have to maintain a lower price point which means lower quality at times.

Back in the day, you might go to for household items, cleaning supplies, maybe new clothes or shoes or entertainment needs, and then you finish off in the grocery store. it has been several years since I made regular trips to Walmart although i still do go there occasionally.

If you're trying to save money, here are some of the things that you probably should not buy at Walmart.

Prepaid phone plans.

Walmart does offer prepaid phone plans and they seem like a great deal but seriously there are better deals available elsewhere.

Phone accessories.

Walmart has a tendency to mark up phone accessories quite a bit, so you can probably find the same item cheaper elsewhere, even online.

Wooden furniture.

Any furniture at Walmart is going to be less expensive, but. The quality is not going to be that great either.

Dishes and flatware.

Pretty much the same story. Anything you get at Walmart is going to be less expensive, but the quality is not going to be that great.

Home appliances.

Some prices may be comparable to other vendors in the area, but remember who's going to service that product after the sale? Probably not Walmart.

Batteries.

You probably want to avoid buying the “Great Value” or Walmart brand batteries. They just don't last as long as name brand batteries. When I'm shopping for batteries, there's only one place I go to buy, and that is a business with batteries in the name.

Gift wrap.

This category doesn't impact me at all, but gift wrap sold at Wal-Mart is normally low quality. And it's going to rip easily.

Diapers.

Another category that doesn't impact me very much anymore. Walmart doesn't sell big packs of diapers, and the smaller ones don't seem to save you any money at all. Many parents have also said the quality isn't that great either.

Vitamins.

Back in 2015, Walmart got in trouble for selling supplements that didn't contain the listed substances. Don't go cheap on vitamins, it's your body you need the best.

There are most likely other items that you're going to find better deals outside of Walmart, but every time I have a need that I can't find anywhere else, nine times out of 10, I find it at Walmart.