Yakima police are investigating two deadly shootings this week—one early Thursday morning and another on Tuesday evening.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday, a 21-year-old man was killed by a single gunshot near a fast-food restaurant. Just two days earlier, officers responded to a shooting at Miller Park around 6:30 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in both cases. No arrests have been made.