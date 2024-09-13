Woman Arrested For Multiple Thefts At Beauty Store In Moses Lake

A Grant County woman is behind bars in connection with a series of recent thefts at a retail store in Moses Lake.

Police allege 36-year-old Brittney Moss stole a total over $750-worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store in the 1000 block of Stratford Road.

Detectives say Moss committed thefts at the store at least three times in recent months.

Capt. Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake Police Department says she was arrested after going to the Moses Lake Police Department's impound yard to retrieve her vehicle.

"We had taken her car during one of the thefts on a search warrant because there was property in it, and they (detectives) got a hold of her and said she could come and pick up her car, and when she showed up, they arrested her for the thefts."

Although no stolen merchandise was found in Moss's possession at the time of her arrest, either on her person or in her vehicle, police still had enough evidence to put her in jail. The biggest piece of which is surveillance video footage of her reportedly committing the crimes while disguised in a blonde wig.

Because the amount of items Moss allegedly stole during the course of the repeated thefts was in excess of the state's minimum thresholds, she's being charged with felony organized retail theft in the second-degree.

Sursely says Moses Lake Police are planning to work with Ulta to develop better ways to prevent thefts at the store.

"We work with both corporate and any local security they have to come up with plans. We've already worked with Marshal's and Ross on similar plans. A lot of them have corporate security and we've worked in conjunction with them to put together some cases in the past. So far we have a really good relationship with them all, so we're hoping to keep that up."

Sursely adds the thefts at the Ulta store in Moses Lake are not tied to a similar heist at the Ulta location in Wenatchee last month.