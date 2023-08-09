Woman Accused Of Vehicular Assault On U.S. 2 Appears In Court

A 32-year-old Tacoma woman accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel a in crash on U.S. 2 near Steven Pass will likely face vehicular assault charges.

Jennifer Haigh has made her first appearance in Chelan County Superior Court where her bail was set at $10,000.

Haigh and her passenger were both injured in the crash overnight Saturday morning.

Felony vehicular assault charges are normally pressed against intoxicated drivers involved in crashes where others are injured.

Haigh’s passenger, 40-year-old Jonelle Pitts of Mountlake Terrace, suffered a broken wrist in the crash.

Both were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee for treatment.

An Affidavit of Probable Cause shows both Haigh and Pitts acknowledged they were drinking prior to leaving Lynnwood that night.

Court documents show prosecutors stated Haigh had three prior warrants and a DUI when they asked for a $10,000 bond.

Haigh is free on bail and has a court date set for Aug. 21 to hear possible charges against her.