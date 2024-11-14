Whooping Cough Cases Spiking In Chelan & Grant Counties

Grant County is joining a list of other counties in the state that are being impacted by an outbreak of whooping cough.

The Grant County Health District says the highly-communicable illness, which is also known as pertussis, has been officially detected in 60 people in the county since early summer.

Health District spokesperson, Lexi Smith, says it's been some time since Grant County had any reported cases of whooping cough.

"Whooping cough is not uncommon in Washington State, however, Grant County had not had any confirmed cases of it since 2019."

Pertussis poses the greatest threat to infants and pregnant women.

Symptoms of the illness include the violent cough associated with its colloquial namesake, as well as a runny or stuffy nose, low-grade fever, and watery eyes. Severe cases of whooping cough can also cause vomiting, breathing difficulties, fractured ribs, and a condition called cyanosis, which creates a blueish color in the skin of young children. In rare instances, pertussis can also prove fatal.

Smith says anyone who thinks they might have whooping cough should take action immediately.

"If you think you have whooping cough or think you've been exposed to it, it's really important to get in touch with your doctor. There is treatment available and it's important to start it as soon as possible. You should also stay away from others to prevent them from getting sick, especially since the illness is so contagious."

There is a vaccine available to protect people of all ages against pertussis.

Smith adds that people should also practice general prevention measures like frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, removing irritants like dust, smoke, and pollen from your home, and wearing a mask in public settings.

According to the Washington Department of Health, there have been 1,193 cases of whooping cough in the state so far in 2024, marking a massive increase over the mere 51 that were reported by the same juncture of 2023.

Grant County's latest infections have moved it into eighth place among the top ten most-impacted counties in the state, with Clark County topping the list at 434 confirmed cases. Chelan County is currently fifth in the state with 63 confirmed cases, and Douglas County is 11th with 24. There are only eight counties in the state which have not reported any cases of pertussis this year.

Smith says it's not known why Grant County or the state are seeing such a dramatic rise in cases of the illness, but repeated that whooping cough isn't uncommon in Washington - with some years simply being more active for spread than others.