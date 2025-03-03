Wenatchee Man Facing Attempted Murder For Molotov Cocktail Attack

A Wenatchee man is in jail for allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and set her residence on fire.

The Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Mission Street when 48-year-old Eric Vaughan Jackson tossed Molotov cocktails at his ex-girlfriend's trailer home and her current boyfriend.

Investigators say the improvised incendiary devices were made from glass jars filled with accelerant and outfitted with a makeshift wick fashioned from shoelaces that were placed through holes in the jars' lids.

Police reportedly recovered three such jars from the location, all of which failed to ignite.

Detectives say Jackson also attempted to set fire to the trailer's awning using a lighter but it also failed to catch fire.

No injuries occurred and no damage from fire was reported.

Jackson was arrested by officers at the scene and is currently being lodged in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center where he is facing potential charges of attempted murder, arson, and assault.