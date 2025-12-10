Thousands of Washington student loan borrowers may see higher payments after a court ruling blocked parts of the SAVE Plan and other income-driven repayment programs.

If you rely on IDR to keep payments low, you need to log in now.

⚠️ What Changed

A federal court decision caused the Department of Education to:

Pause SAVE Plan enrollment

Disable IDR applications

Delay consolidation requests

Recalculate payments later than expected

This is because of a proposed settlement between the Department of Education and the State of Missouri to STOP the SAVE plan and transition all loans into a "legal" repayment plan. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden Administration's student loan relief is illegal.

Some borrowers in Seattle, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Bellingham are already seeing unexpected increases.

What This Means in Washington

Without SAVE or IDR, monthly payments may go up by hundreds of dollars, especially for:

Recent graduates

Low-income borrowers

Parents with Parent PLUS loans

Borrowers in high-cost areas (Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland)

This could hit budgets for:

Rent

Groceries

Gas

Childcare

⏱️ When Will You Feel It?

Some borrowers will see changes as soon as their next billing cycle.

Most impact is expected January–March 2026.

✔️ What to Do Right Now

1) Log in to StudentAid.gov

Check your payment plan and next bill.

2) Download your documents

Save any approval letters or emails.

3) Update your income

This can lower future payments.

Will Relief Return?

The Department of Education says it’s working on new repayment options, but there’s no timeline.

Legal fights could continue into 2026.

Plan as if payments will stay higher.

Bottom Line

Court ruling froze relief

SAVE and IDR are paused

Higher payments possible

Washington borrowers should check accounts now.