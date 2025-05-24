A new Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife rule bans the feeding of some wildlife.

The rule went into effect May 17th to prevent the feeding of deer, elk and moose. The ban is aimed at preventing the spread of disease when wildlife gather in the same location to eat food placed by humans.

The ban includes the placement of salt blocks.

Get our free mobile app

The new rules were crafted by WDFW with great concern over the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. There is no cure and the CWD is always fatal in deer, elk and moose. WDFW reports the disease was first detected in Washington state last year. CWD has only been found in Eastern Washington to date but the feeding restriction is in place statewide.

Under the WDFW restrictions, the inadvertent feeding of deer, elk or moose is also illegal if they are attracted to food intended for other wildlife. Property owners are asked to remove bird feeders and anything else that is attracting members of the cervid population.

New rules banning the baiting of deer, elk and moose for hunting went into effect this year, according the WDFW website.

While humans might think they are helping wildlife by feeding them, it may be causing more harm than good. Besides the spread of disease when animals gather, they may also be more vulnerable to poaching and predation by wolves. When animals are drawn to a feeding site and have to cross a highway, they can be a hazard and are more likely to be struck.

The items often left to feed wildlife are difficult for deer, elk and moose to digest. Fruits, grains, apples and corn don't provide the nutrition natural feed provides them and can lead to a fatal condition.

WDFW suggests the best way to support wildlife is to promote and maintain a natural habitat in your area.

Read More: Don't Feed Wildlife