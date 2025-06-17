Vehicle Crash Near Othello Sparks Brush Fire
A single-vehicle accident in Adams County results in a brush fire Sunday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
Adams County Sheriff's Office says the fire began around 4 p.m. on McManamon Road, northwest of Othello.
Investigators say the vehicle had a mechanical issue with its axle, which led to flames fully engulfing it.
The blaze did not damage any structures and there were no injuries as a result of the accident.
The Bureau of Land Management is in charge of the fire, which remains under investigation.
8 Ways to Clear & Keep Wildfire Smoke from Your Home
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster