An out-of-state man who admitted to willfully vandalizing Leavenworth's Front Street Park last December has been sentenced to jail time for the crime.

The 20-day sentence was handed down to 29-year-old Zachary Soltis of Texas in Chelan County Superior Court by Judge Robert Jourdan on Monday.

Soltis's sentencing followed his guilty plea to charges of second-degree malicious mischief in connection with an incident on December 22, 2024, when he drove his pickup truck into the park and performed numerous spinouts, causing over $16,000 in damages to the city-owned property.

The wanton vandalism was recorded by numerous bystanders using cell phone cameras, and was also captured by video surveillance systems attached to businesses near the park.

Using this evidence, investigators tracked Soltis to his home state of Texas, where he was contacted and encouraged to turn himself in for the actions.

Soltis subsequently agreed to appear in Chelan County Superior Court and admit to the charges before a judge.

In addition to the near-three-week term behind bars, Jourdan also ordered Soltis to pay $8,048 in restitution to the City of Leavenworth, and complete 160 hours of community service, which he will be allowed to perform in Texas.