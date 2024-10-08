Biohazardous Cat Rescue In Washington

In a rescue last week, nearly 100 cats were saved from a biohazardous apartment. The vacant apartment was discovered to be in filthy and unsafe conditions, with body camera footage from animal control capturing the grim reality inside. Cats were found scattered throughout the unit, including a day-old kitten found in a toilet.

To date, over 80 cats have been captured and are now under the care of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County. Many of the cats rescued were flea-infested and had been living without access to food or water. Animal control officials described the apartment as not only unsanitary but hazardous.

The Humane Society, already overwhelmed with nearly 700 animals under their care, is facing a serious strain on their resources. Despite their best efforts, the influx of cats has stretched their capacity, leaving them in urgent need of public assistance. The organization is calling on the community to help support these rescued animals by donating supplies, making monetary contributions, or offering to foster the animals. With many of the cats in critical need of attention, including veterinary care and rehabilitation, the Humane Society is relying on local efforts to manage the situation.

For those interested in helping, donations can be made directly to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, and supplies such as cat food, litter, and flea treatments are desperately needed.