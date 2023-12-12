Two Moses Lake Cemeteries Part Of Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday and major ceremonies are taking place in Moses Lake.

Two cemeteries will host separate ceremonies where wreaths will be laid across the headstones of fallen service members.

Grant County Mounted Sheriff Posse Coordinator Anne Carter says their primary focus in on Pioneer Memorial Cemetery

"Our fundraising efforts ended up with 1,100 wreaths, but our cemetery only has 800 to 900 veterans' headstones," said Carter. "Any of our extras will go over to the other cemetery."

Those wreaths will be laid at the Guardian Angel Cemetery.

Carter says the actual ceremonies will last 15 minutes, but getting the wreaths in place will take longer.

"Last year we did the same ceremony and everything, and it took us about two hours," Carter said. "We had eight to 10 people who were helping that day."

The Sheriff’s Posse has coordinated and raised funds throughout the year for the event.

It's affiliated with the Wreaths Across America yearly mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, and ensure that the memory of people who served the country endures.

Both ceremonies at Pioneer Memorial and Guardian Angel cemeteries are open to the public and anyone is encouraged to participate.

There are more than 3,700 locations across the country for that take part in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16th. The flagship ceremony takes place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

A ceremony will also take place at the Wenatchee Cemetery.

The Sheriff’s Posse is a volunteer group of the Grant County Sheriff's Office. They perform mounted Search and Rescue as well as mounted and unmounted security details.

The posse also takes part in local parades and hosts a series of equestrian play days and equestrian safety clinics.