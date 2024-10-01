Two Men Arrested For Theft Near Ritzville, Third Suspect Still At Large

Two Men Arrested For Theft Near Ritzville, Third Suspect Still At Large

Two men are in jail after police say they were captured on surveillance video stealing copper wire from a farm in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it received reports about the theft from a property owner near West Heinemann and North Deal Roads in Ritzville.

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the surveillance video and the arrest of 26-year-old Jordan M. Blaak and 33-year-old Juston M. Favaro in the 600 block of South Sara Lane in Othello.

Both men are now being lodged in the Adams County Jail.

A third suspect in the theft, 37-year-old Bud Davis, is still at large.

