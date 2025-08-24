Several campgrounds, roads, and trails near Leavenworth were closed Sunday as the search for Travis Decker continues. The 32-year-old Wenatchee man is accused of killing his three young daughters in May. Their bodies were found at a campground near Leavenworth on June 2nd

The U.S. Forest Service has issued the closures until Wednesday morning to allow the FBI to search the area near Rock Island campground, where the girls were found murdered.

More than a dozen forest service roads, four trailheads, and the Rock Island, Blackpine Horse, and Chatter Creek campgrounds are on the closure list.

Roads Closed

• FSR 7600600

• FSR 7600550

• FSR 7600415

FSR 7600415A

•FSR 7609000

•FSR 7609110

•FSR 7600110

•FSR 7600615

•FSR 7600616

•FSR 7600915

•FSR 7600000

•FSR 7609400

•FSR7600810

Trailhead & Campground Closures

•Jack Pine Trail 1558

•Icicle Gorge Trail 1596

•Icicle Gorge Upper Loop 1596.1

•Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie 1596.2

•Rock Island Campground.

•Blackpine Horse Campground

•Chatter Creek Campground

USFS map shows closure area and trails included in search for Travis Decker USFS map shows closure area and trails included in search for Travis Decker loading...

Get our free mobile app

No specifics have been provided by authorities, including whether there has been a credible sighting of Decker or if some human remains or more eveidence has been discovered. More details are expected on Monday.

Decker has been the focus of an intense manhunt in the region, and the Chelan County Sheriff has said there is no evidence to suggest Decker is still at large or may be deceased.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office said the Washington State Crime Lab confirmed in early August that Decker's DNA was found on zip ties and plastic bags used in his daughters' killings.