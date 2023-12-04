SWAT Response Closes Mission Street For Eight Hours

A SWAT team response Friday evening led to the closure of a busy Wenatchee street for roughly eight hours.

Officers with the Wenatchee Police Department initially responded to a report of shots fired from a residence in the 400 block of North Mission Street at around 5:15 p.m.

Cpl. Erik Bakke says it was determined that shots were fired at the location when one suspect ran from the house and another suspect tried to stop them.

"They were trying to get him to come back to the location and that's when the gun came into play. When he fled, they fired shots at him."

The East Cascades SWAT Team was called to the location at around 6:00 p.m., surrounding the home and blocking all traffic on Mission Street from Whitman Way to Fifth Street.

Bakke says although police did manage to contact several parties involved in the incident, the suspected gunman and another person are still at large.

"The outstanding suspects were not located at the residence. It's believed that they both fled prior to the victim leaving the scene. Currently, there's a male and a female who are still outstanding and one of them has yet to be identified."

Bakke says the details of the case are sorted and the incident is still under investigation.

Traffic on Mission Street was fully reopened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.