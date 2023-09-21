Suspicious Fire Threatens Structures In Soap Lake

Investigators in Grant County are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire in Soap Lake this week.

The blaze occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday near the corner of Division Street and State Route 28.

The two-acre fire destroyed a power pole and threatened a commercial storage facility, as well as several residential structures.

Crews from Grant County Fire Districts 7 and 13, and the Ephrata Fire Department battled windy conditions and a downed powerline but were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Aside from the utility pole, the fire caused no damage to any structures and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the blaze is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office or Washington State Patrol.