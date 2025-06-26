A Mattawa man is dead while another man has injuries in a head-on collision.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 7:30 this morning on State Route 153 about a mile west of Pateros, when a south-bound sedan, driven by 59-year-old Apolinar Martingarcia, left the roadway towards the shoulder, overcorrected, and drove into the northbound lane.

A pickup, driven by 65-year-old Russell Jensen of Pateros, struck the sedan head-on. Another pickup 54-year-old Fidensio Sanchez drove struck the back of Jensen's pickup.

Martingarcia died at the scene, while Jensen sustained injuries and went to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. Sanchez did not suffer any injuries.

Durgs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, which snarled traffic on the roadway for several hours.