While the history of the Tri-Cities isn't as rich or lengthy as other parts of Washington State, we still have created a significant amount of it in a relatively short period of time. Sure, Hanford is our historical bell cow, and rightfully so, but the histories of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco predates the nuclear facility by as much seventy years.

As the years have gone on, a number of pieces of that history have received national recognition in the historical register. The first addition came just before the celebration of the United States' bicentennial. In January of 1976 the Ryegrass Archaeological District on the 100-K terrace at the Hanford Site would start a run of eight areas in the Tri-Cities to be recognized before the end of the year.

The others added that year were:

Pasco would get it's first entry in the Register when the Franklin County Courthouse on 4th Ave. would be recognized in February of 1978. The Allen Rockshelter's addition in November of the same year would give Pasco it's second place on the Register.

Kennewick would eventually get it's first nationally recognized site in October of 1984 when the Tri-Cities Archaeological District was added. If you aren't familiar with the Archaeological District, that's OK, because Kennewick just had another location recognized that just about everyone knows (but not necessarily by it's official name).

The Kennewick Fruit & Produce Company Building first opened in 1912 and is one of the oldest commercial buildings in Downtown Kennewick. For 100 years, it was better known to residents of the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area as Farmer's Exchange.

The building was officially listed on July 7th of this year by the National Park Service after the building was nominated by the Washington State Dept. of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. You can see the submission made on behalf of the building here. What the future holds for the now empty building isn't known, but it's contribution to the growth of commerce in the Kennewick has officially been recognized.