Sign Of Fall Season, Campfire Allowed In National Forest

Fire restrictions are being eased in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

As of Friday, campfires are now allowed in certain areas of the forest.

National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario says it's the result of a change in restriction levels.

"We have been recently in Stage 2, which is a complete ban on campfires," said DeMario. "So, we're moving back into that Stage 1, where campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds, and in wilderness areas."

Restrictions will be completely lifted further into the fall season, when campfires will be allowed in Dispersed Camping Areas, as well as campgrounds and wilderness areas.

But DeMario says some limitations are always in place.

"That's important to know, especially if you're headed into the back country because there are a number of lakes where you cannot have a campfire within a half mile of a lakeshore," DeMario said.

Areas where campfires are always banned can be found here.

Under Stage 1, campfires at campgrounds are only allowed within campfire rings established by the Forest Service.

However, pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted elsewhere as long as those devices are only used in areas that are barren or cleared of all flammable material within 3 feet of the device.

Smoking is not allowed under Stage 1 restrictions, except within a vehicle or building, a designated campground, or while stopped in an area barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fireworks and explosives are also off limits under Stage 1 limitations.

In addition, it is prohibited to possess or use a motor vehicle off National Forest System Roads and Trails under Stage 1 rules except minimum travel over bare mineral soil, to access dispersed camping.