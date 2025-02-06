Royal City K9 Unit Receives Ballistic Vest

Royal City Police Department's K9, "Ollie," has new protection.

Thanks to local efforts from Grant County PUD and the Grant County Industrial Alliance (GCIA), Ollie now has a ballistic vest to guard him.

In early January, GCIA's Chuck Sutton and Lisa Karstetter, along with Grant PUD's "Pay-it-Forward" program representative Chuck Allen, presented $2,500 in donations to help pay for the vest.

Get our free mobile app

Officer Hannah Soelter handles Ollie. The hope is this vest will help the K9 team better protect and serve the residents of Royal City.

K9 units are helpful to police departments in tracking down suspects. A 2017 study showed K9 units have a 93-percent success rate in locating a suspect, while officers without a K9 only successfully located a suspect 59-percent of the time.

They can also assist in detecting illegal substances and explosives. In some cases, they are also useful in assisting in search and rescue missions.

According to a Royal City Police Department release, GCIA represents many of Grant County's largest industrial companies. They support efforts throughout the county that align with values and goals of their members.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Basin Foundation administers Grant PUD's "Pay-it-Forward" fund. The foundation receives contributions from Grant PUD customers, which provides donations throughout Grant County.

Donations help close technology gaps, promote educational opportunities, and provide essential living needs.

Microsoft provided the funds for the "Pay-it-Forward" program's donation of the ballistic vest. The company helped Grant PUD meet targets related to the "Washington Clean Energy Transformation Act."

Any remaining funds went towards "Pay-it-Forward's" general fund.