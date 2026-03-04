The Grant County Sheriff's Office is advising residents in the Moses Lake area that Road G-NE between State Route 17 and Road 10-NE will be closed Wednesday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for controlled rocket testing by Stoke Space.

Stoke Space, founded in 2019 by alumni of Blue Origin and SpaceX, is a Kent, Washington–based aerospace company with a manufacturing facility in Moses Lake.

The company is developing Nova, a fully and rapidly reusable two-stage rocket. Stoke Space aims to enable high-frequency, low-cost access to space with a uniquely designed upper stage featuring a metal heat shield for vertical, precision landings.

More information is available at www.stokespace.com.

