The Pioneer Fire continues to exert a heavy toll.

Since Saturday, the fire has been raging on the north shore of Lake Chelan. It now stands at 1,468 acres, according to the latest figures from the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the Rex Creek area. Level 2 evacuations have been imposed from the edge of Rex Creek to slightly past Meadow Creek.

Less imperiled is the area stretching from Meadow Creek to past Fish Creek and Moore Point. This stretch is under a Level 1 evacuation order. (Click here for a look at the various evacuation levels as they are constituted under the Forest Service.)

Despite an impending cold front, conditions are not necessarily favorable, explains DNR spokesperson Ryan Rodruck.

"We do have a cold front forecast coming in - that is going to bring in cooler temperatures," Rodruck says. "However, also in that forecast, relative humidity remains very low so it's going to be very, very dry."

As of this afternoon there were 186 personnel actively tending to the fire. This includes extensive air operations (namely helicopters).

"We are continuing air support on the fire and continuing those bucket drops," says Rodruck says. "There's one thing I want to emphasize for recreational boaters. As those helicopters are working, please give them a safe distance."

It's not just boaters who need to exercise restraint and comply with official orders. Hikers must do the same.

The Forest Service has moved to cordon off a number of recreational areas along the north shore. These closures will remain in effect until October 1.

Below is a list of campgrounds and trails that, for now, are off-limits to the public.

Campgrounds • Moore Point • Prince Creek • Cascade Creek

Trails • Trail No. 1248 (Lower Fish Creek) • Trail No. 1248.01 • Trail No. 1248.02 • Trail No. 1248.03 • Trail No. 1248.11 • Trail No. 1248.1 (North Fork Fish Creek) • Trail No. 1247 (Lakeshore) from Prince Creek to Moore Point • Trail No. 1254 (North Fork Prince Creek) • Trail No. 1255 (Prince Creek) • Trail No. 1250 (Round Lake/Horton Butte) • Trail No. 1250.1 • Trail No. 1250.2 • Trail No. 1259.11 • Trail No. 1249 (Surprise Lake)

Click here for the precise boundaries of the Pioneer Fire Area Closure.