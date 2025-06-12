The identity of a pedestrian who was killed in Moses Lake last weekend has been released.

The Washington State Patrol says 56-year-old Randy H. Raap of Moses Lake died after being struck by an SUV on Interstate-90.

Troopers say Raap might have jumped from an overpass onto the freeway and was reportedly in the roadway when he was hit by 30-year-old Alexander Sparks of Everett, who was uninjured in the collision along with the lone passenger in his vehicle.

A State Patrol report indicates Sparks was not intoxicated but it's still unknown if Raap might have been impaired at the time of the the incident, which remains under investigation.