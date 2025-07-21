A Moses Lake man is in jail after attempting to steal a trailer in Othello last Friday.

Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Gildow, Wednesday.

Gildow and another unnamed suspect allegedly pulled a pickup truck up next to the trailer and attempted to hitch it to the vehicle. They fled the scene when surveillance cameras detected them and triggered an alarm.

Gildow is accused of attempted theft.