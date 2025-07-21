Moses Lake Man Arrested in Attempted Trailer Theft

Moses Lake Man Arrested in Attempted Trailer Theft

Adams County Sheriff's Office

A Moses Lake man is in jail after attempting to steal a trailer in Othello last Friday.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Gildow, Wednesday.

Gildow and another unnamed suspect allegedly pulled a pickup truck up next to the trailer and attempted to hitch it to the vehicle. They fled the scene when surveillance cameras detected them and triggered an alarm.

Gildow is accused of attempted theft.

Counties Where the Most Opioids Are Dispensed in Washington

Ophelia compiled a list of counties which have the highest opioid dispense rates in Washington using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Othello
Categories: KONA News, Breaking News

More From 610 KONA