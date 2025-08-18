Othello Teen Jailed After Motorcycle Chase

An Adams County teenager is behind bars after police say he led officers on a high-speed pursuit while operating a motorcycle on Friday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when officers with the Othello Police Department observed a motorcycle being driven recklessly on State Route 17 and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

Get our free mobile app

The chase continued south onto State Route 24 where it was eventually terminated after crossing into Franklin County.

Several hours later, a citizen tip led to the discovery of the motorcycle, which had been abandoned a few miles north of the Vernita Bridge in Franklin County.

Using the bike as evidence, investigators soon learned the identity of its driver during the pursuit as 19-year-old Isaid Chavez-Cardenas of Othello, who was located a short time later and arrested.

Chavez-Cardenas had reportedly suffered minor injuries after crashing the bike and was medically cleared through an evaluation at a local hospital before being booked into the Adams County Jail for attempting to elude police.